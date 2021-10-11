(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Finance Minister presented to parliament a bill to raise the limit on government debt for the second time in a little over a year, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to fund additional pandemic support measures and bolster its economic recovery.

Lawmakers will debate and vote on the bill Monday to lift the statutory debt ceiling to 65% of gross domestic product until 2023, from 60%. Once passed, the bill will next head to the senate, controlled by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s coalition, before it’s signed into law by the king.

The increase will enable the government to fund 45 billion ringgit ($10.8 billion) in extra spending on economic aid and stimulus packages, Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said during the second reading of the bill. Malaysia intends to boost its Covid Fund to 110 billion ringgit, from 65 billion ringgit, he told the parliament.

The bill is not expected to face any hurdles during voting. Opposition Member of Parliament Dzulkefly Ahmad said all lawmakers would support the move, and their only reservations were on how the government planned to spend the funds.

“This may not be the time for us to immediately carry out fiscal consolidation, or, in other words, be too prudent about the national debt,” said the former health minister as he kicked off the day’s debates.

Support Programs

Malaysia is among several Southeast Asian nations seeking additional ways to fund support programs as they recover from one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks.

Thailand last month raised its debt limit to accommodate higher borrowing and spending, while the Philippines is nearing a key threshold. Indonesia also recently passed a new tax law to expand its revenue base and trim its budget deficit.

Zafrul had previously said the additional funds would be alloted for the final quarter of this year and 2022.

Tight movement restrictions most of the year tipped GDP into a quarterly contraction during April-June. The previous administration, which collapsed in August over its handling of the pandemic, had revised its growth forecast and budget deficit twice this year.

The economy is expected to rebound in 2022, helped by the recovery in the global economy and trade through the second half of 2021, and into next year, the finance ministry said last month.

Read more: Malaysia’s 2022 Growth to Rebound Tracking Global Recovery

A speedy vaccine rollout in recent months has helped Malaysia turn a corner. The prime minister announced Sunday an end to the months-long ban on interstate travel and allowed citizens to travel overseas without prior approval from Monday.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.