(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will impose tightened movement restrictions in dozens of sub-districts across Selangor, its richest state, and several localities in Kuala Lumpur beginning Saturday to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

People staying in districts such as Petaling and Klang must remain at home throughout the so-called Movement Control Order that will last until July 16, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement Thursday. Only one person may leave the home at a time to purchase essential items, he added.

Exception will be given to those working in essential services or carrying out government duties. Factories manufacturing food and essential items may also operate in the two weeks, he said. The country reported 6,988 new Covid cases on Thursday.

