Malaysia tightened restrictions on movements nationwide to check a fresh surge in Covid infections, days after imposing similar restrictions in capital Kuala Lumpur and in Selangor, its richest state.

The movement control order will stay in force from May 12 to June 7, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a statement on Monday. While all sectors of the economy will stay open, educational institutes have been ordered to close and social gatherings, including visits during Eid, are banned.

“Malaysia is facing a third wave of Covid-19, which can fuel a national crisis,” Muhyiddin said. “The chain of infections can only be broken by encouraging people to stay at home through stricter curbs on movement.”

The decision comes just as economic activity has started to pick up. Malaysia’s April manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index hit a record high, while March exports posted the strongest year-on-year growth in almost four years. An index of factory production showed its strongest gains in March since July 2013.

Malaysia’s central bank is expected to report Tuesday that gross domestic product contracted for a fourth straight quarter in the first three months of the year.

The nation is facing a surge in Covid infections with the onset of Ramadan that has left some hospitals low on ICU bets. Daily new infections exceeded 3,000 this month for the first time since February. The detection of the one case with Indian Covid-19 variant has added to the risk.

Only 30% of management staff are allowed to work in the office, Muhyiddin said, adding that travel between districts and states is not permitted.

