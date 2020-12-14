54m ago
Malaysia to Allow 14 Top Glove Factories to Resume Operations
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will end the 28-day lockdown on Top Glove Corp.’s worker dormitories following a decline in positive Covid-19 cases, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.
- Fourteen of Top Glove’s 28 factories that were ordered to close will be allowed to restart; the remaining will re-open in phases
- All workers were tested at the 14 plants and facilities sanitized
- The government tested 5,805 workers and a total 4,305 were found positive for the virus
- There are no remaining samples awaiting test results: statement
- NOTE: Malaysia Extends Virus Curbs on Top Glove Worker Dormitories
