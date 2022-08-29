(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will allow limited exports of chicken from October, according to Annuar Musa, chairman of the nation’s task force on inflation.

Only certain breeders rearing chickens meant for export will be allowed to ship after getting approval from the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry, according to a video of the briefing posted on his Facebook page.

Annuar, who is also communications and multimedia minister, said easing the ban won’t affect domestic supply as improved production had helped to lower prices in recent months.

Malaysia banned chicken exports from June 1 amid a shortage of supply that caused prices to increase. The country is among the region’s major poultry exporters, and supplied about a third of Singapore’s chicken demand last year. The curtailment prompted the city-state to diversify its poultry supply, seeking more from neighboring Indonesia.

READ: Malaysia to Decide on Chicken Exports in Next Two Months

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.