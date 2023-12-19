(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia said it is attracting 6.6 billion ringgit ($1.41 billion) in potential investments from Japan following a trade mission led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Southeast Asian nation also expects 700 million ringgit in possible exports to Japan, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry. Including the commitments secured from Malaysian trade officials’ trip in June, the total potential investments from Japan this year will reach 29.6 billion ringgit, while anticipated exports amount to 2.8 billion ringgit, the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Anwar had previously said that he expected foreign direct investments from Japan to exceed 30 billion ringgit this year.

The new investments will focus on Malaysia’s “target sectors,” including renewable energy, electrical and electronics, chemical and digital economy, Malaysia’s Trade Minister Zafrul Aziz said in the statement.

Anwar met with executives from ROHM Wako, NEC Corp. and Mitsui & Co. during his five-day trip to Japan, according to the ministry. The recent mission took place concurrently with the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit.

Read: Japan Provides Aid to Malaysia to Strengthen Maritime Security

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.