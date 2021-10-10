(Bloomberg) --

Malaysia reached its target of fully vaccinating 90% of the adult population, a milestone that allows the government to lift a months-long ban on interstate travel.

Fully inoculated people will be allowed to cross state borders from Oct. 11, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a televised broadcast on Sunday. Malaysians who have completed both doses of the vaccine will no longer be required to apply for the MyTravelPass scheme to travel overseas, he said.

Malaysia’s rapid vaccine rollout has allowed the government to gradually lift curbs on movement as it aims to reopen all economic and social sectors by the final quarter of the year. The country plans to reopen its borders to foreign travel in December once 90% of adults are fully inoculated, Ismail said in an interview with local media earlier this month.

