(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia is looking into the findings by Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog that cancer-causing substances were detected in biscuits and crackers including those produced by Hup Seng Industries Bhd., according to a statement on Friday.

Hong Kong Consumer Council on Monday announced that the 60 samples of pre-packed biscuits and crackers it tested contained cancer-inducing elements such as glycidol or acrylamide. The council also found that 40% of the products analyzed had misleading nutrition labels.

“The factory premises of (Hup Seng) hold HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and KKM (Malaysia’s health ministry) certificates,” Malaysia’s Food Safety and Quality Division said in a statement, citing an early investigation. The division of the health ministry is also conducting a verification on the company’s premises, it said.

Hup Seng is one of the leading makers of biscuits in Malaysia, according to its website. The company couldn’t immediately comment. Its shares fell 2.7% to 91 sen on Friday, the most since in two months.

