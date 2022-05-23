(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will halt monthly exports of 3.6 million chickens starting June 1 and scrap the approved permit requirements for imports of poultry and wheat, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement.

The government also set a ceiling price of 8.9 ringgit ($2) per chicken and said it would recognize more slaughterhouses abroad to boost local supplies amid rising prices and living costs, according to the statement on Monday.

The measures come days after Ismail abolished the approved permit rules for imports of some food items, including coconut and evaporated milk, to ensure adequate supplies in the country.

