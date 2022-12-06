Malaysia to Import Chicken Eggs to Meet Domestic Needs: Minister

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will import chicken eggs to ease a local shortage, according to Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu.

The plan will be reviewed after domestic supplies stabilize, Mohamad said in a statement Tuesday, adding he has asked the ministry to assess the impact of importing eggs on the local industry.

Malaysia’s agriculture development bank Agrobank has been asked to submit proposals to help domestic egg suppliers remain competitive, he said.

Malaysians consume on average 968 million eggs a month, according to the statement.

