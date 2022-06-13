(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will introduce a moving ceiling price for consumer products, as part of its efforts to funnel subsidies to the needy and strengthen food security.

The ceiling price on food items will be revised based on the changes in the costs of various inputs in the supply chain, Ismail said in a statement Monday evening after chairing the meeting of the Economic Action Council.

The council decided to enhance the cooperation between the federal and state governments to boost the area of land meant for agriculture in a bid to reduce dependence on food imports, according to the statement.

READ: Malaysia Says Fuel, Cooking Oil Targeted Subsidies in the Works

The EAC also discussed steps to improve the ease of doing business in Malaysia and to tackle the labor shortage in the nation’s electrical and electronics sector. The government agreed in principle to a ‘train and place program’ for 1,000 engineers and 1,000 technicians, Ismail said.

The council also agreed that foreign worker interviews should be held in various states instead of just at the Human Resources Ministry at the administrative capital Putrajaya to speed up the process, according to the statement.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.