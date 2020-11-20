2h ago
Malaysia to Lift Movement Controls in Some States From Nov. 21
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will end the conditional movement control order in states of Melaka, Terengganu and most of Johor and Kedah from Nov. 21, according to Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a televised briefing on Friday.
- However, Malaysia will impose movement curbs in Kelantan and will tighten controls in Penampang, Sabah, he says
- Domestic tourism is now allowed within states that have CMCO
- He also says it’s now compulsory for foreign workers in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan to take swab tests
