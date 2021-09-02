(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia plans to reopen the tourist haven of Langkawi islands as it renews effort to rebuild parts of the economy worst hit by the pandemic.

Langkawi, in the state of Kedah, will open to locals under a travel bubble plan from Sept. 16, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement Thursday. Other destinations will be allowed to operate when the locality’s vaccination rate hits 80%, he said.

An acceleration in the vaccination program has spurred the government to gradually ease virus-related curbs as it seeks to strike a balance between economic growth and controlling the outbreak. More than 84% of the adult population has received at least one dose, and 64% has been fully inoculated.

The virus’ effective reproduction rate, or R-naught, has dipped below 1 nationwide “for the first time in few months,” Ismail Sabri said. Based on projected data, the average vaccination rate among adults in each state is expected to reach 80% by the month-end.

“I believe a 100% vaccination rate will be reached by end of October,” he said.

