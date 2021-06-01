(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will summon China’s ambassador to protest the intrusion by 16 Chinese air force planes into its airspace, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Tuesday.

The “suspicious” Chinese planes were detected on Monday flying at altitudes of between 23,000 feet and 27,000 feet at a speed of 290 knots, the Royal Malaysian Air Force said in a statement. The Illyushin II-76 and Xian Y-20 aircraft detected are capable of various missions and threatened aviation safety, it said.

Hishammuddin plans to relay Malaysia’s concern and seek an explanation for the breach of his country’s “airspace and sovereignty.”

Malaysia is one of several Southeast Asian countries that dispute China’s extensive claims in the South China Sea. Beijing regularly asserts sovereignty over about 80% of the waterway.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.