Malaysia to Raise Stamp Duty Exemption on First Home Purchase
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will raise the stamp duty exemption to 75% from 50% on first home purchases, Finance Minister Zafrul Aziz said in a budget speech to parliament on Friday.
- The concession applies to those buying homes valued at 500,001 ringgit to 1 million ringgit until December 2023, the minister said
