Malaysia will relax restrictions on the movement of peoplke within the country from June 10 and allow almost all activities including domestic tourism to resume, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday.

The nation’s borders will remain closed and overseas travel is still restricted, he said. Pubs, nightclubs and theme parks won’t be allowed to reopen yet. The new rules will be in place until Aug. 31, he said.

The government has limited people’s movement since the middle of March as it sought to curb the spread of the coronavirus. While the number of new infections among Malaysians has fallen, the country is grappling with hundreds of new cases found in immigration detention centers following a crackdown on migrant workers and undocumented people that started in April.

Malaysia has allowed most sectors to reopen since May 4, helping ease the impact of the lockdown on an economy that’s facing a contraction in the second quarter. Muhyiddin estimated that the strict lockdown had cost the economy 2.4 billion ringgit ($562.5 million) each day, and expects the unemployment rate to rise to 5.5% by the end of the year as businesses struggled in the pandemic.

