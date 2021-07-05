16m ago
Malaysia To Vaccinate Teens at Higher Risk of Severe Covid
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will begin administering Pfizer-BioNTech shots to adolescents who are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 due to underlying medical conditions, according to Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Monday.
- Malaysia expects to have enough data to consider proceeding with inoculating healthy adolescents after it completes the national vaccination program
