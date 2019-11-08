(Bloomberg) -- Bank Negara Malaysia unexpectedly cut its reserve ratio after holding its main benchmark rate unchanged this week.

The Statutory Reserve Requirement will be lowered to 3%, from 3.5%, effective Nov. 16, the central bank said in an emailed statement. The move is meant to ensure enough liquidity in the domestic financial system and isn’t a signal on the monetary policy stance, it said.

The central bank maintained its overnight rate at 3% on Tuesday, in line with most analysts surveyed even as an increasing number of analysts are expecting a cut on the horizon.

“This will continue to support the efficient functioning of the domestic financial markets and facilitate effective liquidity management by the banking institutions,” the central bank said in the statement.

