(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia unveiled a 40 billion ringgit ($9.7 billion) package to help people and companies through the two-week nationwide lockdown that begins Tuesday.

The plan includes a 5-billion ringgit fiscal injection, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address on Monday. The package is aimed at boosting the nation’s health-care capacity, increasing cash aid and ensuring businesses continuity, he said.

Malaysia’s return to a hard lockdown comes in the wake of a worsening Covid outbreak that has left hospitals low on ICU beds. The closure of most businesses, except for essential economic and service sectors, has led economists to shave their full-year growth estimates by as much as two percentage points.371985609

“If drastic action is not taken immediately, our health system will collapse and we will face a catastrophe,” he said, adding the government is trying to strike a balance that will protect lives, while ensuring that economic activity can continue.

Monday’s announcement marks the third package unveiled by the government this year and is double the 20-billion ringgit relief unveiled in March. The plan will be complemented by the record 322.5-billion ringgit budget for 2021 announced last year, Muhyiddin said.

“I want to be frank that the government has very limited fiscal space to spend,” as it has unveiled 340-billion ringgit worth of aid and stimulus plans since the start of the pandemic, he said.

The government will spend 450-million ringgit to boost Covid ICU beds and ramp up vaccination, Muhyiddin said. A little over 3% of the nation’s population is fully vaccinated, though the government aims to achieve herd immunity by year-end.

The government expects to reach 150,000 jabs a day in June, he said, up from more than 100,000 daily doses currently.

“What matters now is the smooth implementation of the measures including swift rollout of the vaccination program and suppressing the infection rate to the lowest possible,” said Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist for Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd. “In light of the economic uncertainties, we should expect more measures to be announced as we progress through the year.”

Highlight of the premier’s address include:

2.1-billion ringgit in cash aid to singles and households earning below 5,000 ringgit a month

Exemption on sales tax for locally-assembled and fully-imported cars extended by six months to Dec. 31

Stamp duty exemption on home purchases extended to Dec. 31

Government will provide those affected by the lockdown, including the poorest 40%, an option to freeze their loan repayments for three months, or halve installments for six months. The move will benefit more than 5 million borrowers and involve 30-billion ringgit

Government to spend 1.5-billion ringgit to extend wage subsidy program by a month to all the affected economic sectors, limited to 500 workers per application. As many as 2.5 million workers and 200,000 employers to benefit

Ministers, deputy ministers will channel three months of their salaries to a disaster fund for Covid spending

Malaysia’s gross domestic product shrank 0.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the central bank said earlier in May, adding that it expects growth to remain within the 6% to 7.5% forecast range for the full year. A similar lockdown in Malaysia last year cost the country an estimated 63 billion ringgit ($15 billion).

