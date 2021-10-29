(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia on Friday announced a spending plan for 2022 that is it’s largest on record, aiming to get the economy back on track for growth following a year largely spent under lockdown.

The government is allocating 332.1 billion ringgit ($80 billion) to drive recovery, according to reports released alongside the budget. Although that’s about 3% larger than the budget passed a year ago, the fiscal deficit is expected to narrow to 6% of gross domestic product, from 6.5% this year.

“Going into 2022, we will remain agile and flexible in providing the necessary fiscal support to people and businesses in getting back on their feet to ensure a sustainable recovery,” Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in the report.

Further reopening and increased global demand, coupled with higher commodity prices and implementation of infrastructure projects, will boost economic growth to 5.5%-6.5% in 2022, Zafrul said. He maintained this year’s GDP projection at 3%-4% growth.

Malaysia’s economy was battered by political turmoil and tight movement restrictions for most of 2021, leading the government to miss many of the growth and financial projections outlined in the previous budget. Total spending for this year was cut to 320.6 billion ringgit as revenue trailed the target by 6.7% -- lower even than in 2020, when the pandemic began.

The previous government, which collapsed in August over its handling of the pandemic, revised its 2021 growth forecast and budget deficit twice.

Reopening Hopes

Still, Malaysia’s rapid vaccine rollout is fueling hopes to fully open the economy by year-end. Interstate travel resumed this month after 90% of adults received a full course of Covid inoculations, with a pilot international tourism bubble launching in Langkawi island next month.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that we will welcome recovery next year, supported by Budget 2022, focused on driving economic recovery, rebuilding national resilience, and catalyzing reforms,” Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in the report.

The bulk of the budget will be funded by higher tax collections, borrowings and use of government assets, according to the report. The country will return to fiscal consolidation gradually, with the government expecting the deficit to average 5% of GDP from 2022-2024.

Other highlights:

Revenue is projected at 234 billion ringgit, aided by a jump in tax collection to 171.4 billion ringgit and in non-tax revenue to 62.6 billion ringgit

The government will prioritize domestic market issuance for borrowings; overall federal debt is projected to reach 66% of GDP, while statutory debt will reach 63.4% by end-2022

Monetary policy is expected to remain accommodative and supportive of recovery, while ensuring that prices remain manageable

Government expects 25-billion ringgit in dividends from Petronas in 2022, and 5 billion ringgit from the central bank

23 billion ringgit is allocated for stimulus measures, thanks to a higher ceiling for the Covid-19 Fund approved this month. The bulk of it will be used for cash and social assistance, and a wage subsidy program carried over from 2021

75.6 billion ringgit is set aside for development spending (2021: 62 billion ringgit), with economic and social sectors receiving 40.2 billion ringgit and 22.7 billion ringgit, respectively

8.7 billion ringgit will be spent on new projects, such as upgrading roads and bridges, while the agriculture sub-sector will get 2.9 billion ringgit for programs such as oil palm and rubber replanting

1MDB’s outstanding financial obligations stand at 39.3 billion ringgit as of September. The government has paid up to 12.8 billion ringgit for the fund’s commitments and debt servicing

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.