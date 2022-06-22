(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia announced plans to provide direct aid to low-income households, mimicking steps taken by neighbor Singapore to reduce the hit from surging inflation on the most vulnerable groups.

Cash assistance of up to 500 ringgit ($113) will be given to the eligible recipients, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a televised address on Wednesday. The aid will be disbursed starting Monday, he said.

The measure seeks to address concerns about inflation and its impact on citizens, especially those under the so-called bottom 40% of population comprising lower-income earners. On Tuesday, Singapore announced a S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) package aimed at providing relief to poorer households and local businesses from price pressures.

“Taking into account the challenges of the cost of living and the recent rise in food prices, the government decided to provide additional cash assistance,” Ismail said. “This payment will benefit nearly 8.6 million recipients including four million households, 1.2 million seniors and 3.4 million singles.”

Malaysia, a net food importer, is struggling to keep inflation in check with its currency weakening amid dollar strength. Food inflation rate hit the highest since 2017 as of May, prompting the government to take several measures to secure local supplies and lower costs.

The nation banned chicken exports to improve domestic supplies, while price caps announced on the staple food are due to end this month.

