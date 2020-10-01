(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia saw the highest daily surge in new coronavirus cases since June as infections spread in Sabah after local elections.

The country confirmed 260 new infections on Thursday, according to the health ministry, with 118 reported in the Borneo state. All but one of the new cases originated in the country, mostly linked to people traveling from the eastern state.

Malaysia Ruling Party’s Sabah Minister Pick Could Fray Ties (1)

“This is a worrying number,” Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said. “Looking at the recent increase, it’s been centered in Sabah and Kedah states, but we are now finding new clusters in other states too.”

Resurgent virus cases could prompt Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to rethink his plan to call for a snap election. Politicians from both sides of the aisle have been calling for national polls to resolve the political uncertainty, which was worsened after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has the majority support to form a government.

Holding a general election soon would be “irresponsible,” Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Thursday. “It is not a good idea.”

Meanwhile, the government has banned travel between districts in Sabah to curb the spread of infections in the state that’s forming a new government. The campaign leading up to the polls was dogged by politicians testing positive for coronavirus and a few candidates choosing to quarantine themselves.

(Updates with details throughout)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.