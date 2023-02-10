(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim asked Thailand to play a more active role in resolving the conflict in Myanmar, making comments that signal Southeast Asia was divided on how to handle the junta that seized power two years ago.

There are emerging signs that Myanmar’s immediate neighbors have been reluctant to hold the junta to account while maritime Southeast Asian countries have been more vocal about the conflict that has sparked a refugee crisis.

Thailand and Malaysia along with other members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, should also step up efforts to “at least reduce” problems in Myanmar, Anwar said after meeting with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha. The Malaysian leader was in Thailand for his first official visit since taking office last year.

“You are in a better position to express many of our concerns that the internal issue in Myanmar has to be resolved internally but it has ramifications or repercussions into the region,” Anwar told Prayuth at a joint press conference in what appears to be the most pointed remarks on the situation.

Prayuth didn’t directly respond to Anwar’s comment on Myanmar but later said: “We are family. Thank you, my friend.”

Since overthrowing a civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in 2021, Myanmar’s military has been cracking down on opponents of the regime. Security forces have killed nearly 3,000 people and forced approximately 72,000 to flee to Thailand, Malaysia, India and Bangladesh.

The junta has also extended a state of emergency that’s been in place since it seized power two years ago by another six months, taking it beyond the constitutional limit and potentially delaying elections initially slated for August. The emergency rule came just as US and its allies leveled more sanctions against the country.

Malaysia is home to nearly 200,000 refugees and those from Myanmar account for the most, Anwar said in a speech. He indicated that Malaysia is beset by limitations as a small country and may no longer be able to cope with the drain on resources or sufficiently address humanitarian concerns as more refugees trickle in.

Asean has left out Myanmar junta leaders from big-ticket summits and Indonesian President Joko Widodo has gone a step further in proposing that the regime be left out of most other events. That proposal didn’t find favor with several countries, showing the divisions in the bloc.

UN experts last month lamented that Southeast Asian nations “now appear divided” over how to handle the regime despite issuing a so-called Five-Point Consensus meant to help end the violence. Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore have rejected the junta’s claims of legitimacy, the report said, while Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam have chosen to engage with it.

In December, Thailand hosted a meeting with Myanmar’s top diplomat, counterparts from Cambodia and Laos, and Vietnam’s deputy foreign minister to exchange views on returning to normalcy. Other Asean countries didn’t attend.

Myanmar plays a great role in Thailand’s energy security. A unit of Thailand’s state-controlled PTT Pcl has two significant oil and gas operations in Myanmar which supplies 16% of the country’s natural gas demand.

In urging for greater action from Prayuth to address Myanmar concerns, Anwar said he has made similar appeals to Widodo, who is the Asean chair this year, and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“We will of course suggest that ASEAN takes a coherent concerted action together as a regional body,” said Anwar. “I suggest that we do more effectively to try and at least reduce, if we’re not able to resolve, because if we do not reduce, then we will have to shoulder the burden that we cannot or are no longer able to do.”

