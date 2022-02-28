(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will relax coronavirus testing requirements for some travelers starting Thursday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement late on Monday.

The exemption applies to those arriving in Malaysia via the vaccinated travel lane with Singapore, the Langkawi travel bubble, and short term business travel via one-stop centers, he said.

These travelers will not be required to undergo the Covid RTK-Ag test on the second, fourth and sixth days after arrival, Khairy added. They will also not have to undergo a professional Covid test on the third and fifth days, he said.

Travelers from the U.K will be exempted from having to undergo self-testing during the quarantine period, Khairy said.

Malaysia added 23,100 new coronavirus cases on Monday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.