(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia will rely on local borrowings to finance next year’s record 322.5 billion ringgit ($78 billion) spending plan, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said.

“There is no plan to issue bonds that tap the international market,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “There’s ample liquidity domestically.”

Malaysia on Friday unveiled the largest budget in its history, aimed at reviving its $365 billion economy as the country struggles to stem a resurgence of coronavirus infections. A projected drop in non-tax revenue amid the pandemic and an increase in social spending means the deficit will need to be financed with debt.

Zafrul said he hopes to get support from parliament for the budget’s passage when it comes to a vote later this month. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim told lawmakers Monday that the spending plan may not pass in its current form as it doesn’t contain measures demanded by the opposition parties.

“The debate started just two days ago,” Zafrul said, referring to the budget deliberations in parliament. “The decision is to be made on Nov. 25” when the budget is put to vote, he said, adding the proposal for a Covid-19 fund a few months ago was eventually supported by all parties.

Still, failing to pass the budget would be tantamount to losing a no-confidence vote as Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin controls a razor-thin majority in parliament that hangs in the balance amid discontent among his allies.

Some excerpts from the interview:

The government will continue to monitor Malaysia Airlines’ restructuring plan, said Zafrul. Khazanah Nasional Bhd. as its sole shareholder will need to ensure it is done properly and in a sustainable manner NOTE: Malaysia Airlines May Shut If Restructure Talks Fail, Edge Says

Malaysia is looking at engaging some other parties to recover more 1MDB assets NOTE: Malaysia’s 1MDB Has 32.3B Rgt Outstanding Debt as of September

Fiscal deficit to expand to about 6% by end-year, and narrow to 5.4% in 2021 Govt looking at longer-term fiscal deficit of about 4%: Zafrul



©2020 Bloomberg L.P.