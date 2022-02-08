(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s government advisory council agreed to reopen the nation’s borders to international visitors as early as March 1, without requiring travellers to undergo compulsory quarantine, Malaysiakini reported.

Travelers who enter Malaysia need to conduct a Covid test before departure and on arrival, the report cited National Recovery Council Chairman and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin as saying. The NRC met earlier today.

The government must set a definite timeline to open the borders, Muhyiddin was quoted as saying in the local media last week. In the NRC meeting held in January, a committee comprising the Health Ministry was formed to map out the way forward, he said.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Feb. 3 said his ministry will recommend to the government to open borders only after the nation’s booster vaccination rate improves. The ministry is still discussing the threshold values that it is comfortable with in regard to vaccination for children and booster shots for adults, he said.

Nearly 80% of the total population has been fully vaccinated, with more than 53% of adults having received booster shots.

The Southeast Asian nation’s borders have remained largely closed since the first lockdown was imposed in March 2020, save for citizens returning home, students, permanent residents and businessmen. Malaysia recently resumed the vaccinated travel lane with Singapore, and has agreed to begin a travel corridor with Indonesia early this year.

