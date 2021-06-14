(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak failed in his bid to get a high court to halt bankruptcy proceedings against him for failing to pay a tax bill totaling 1.74 billion ringgit ($420 million).

Najib was slapped with a bankruptcy notice in April just when he began his appeal against his conviction last year on charges in a case involving millions he received from a former unit of troubled state fund 1MDB. Malaysia’s court ruled in 2020 that Najib must pay 1.69 billion ringgit in taxes, a bill he has disputed.

Separately, the court of appeal will hear Najib’s plea on June 16, according to his lawyer Farhan Shafee.

Being a bankrupt would mean he would lose his parliamentary seat and will be ineligible to contest for party polls and national elections. Najib has been a vocal critic of the current government despite his party, the United Malays National Organization, being part of the ruling administration.

Najib has said the “tyrannical” tax imposed on him has no merit and had sought for a stay order. The case relates to 3 billion ringgit put in an account under his name that was used to receive donations for corporate social responsibilities and political purposes, he added.

UMNO has said it will end its current ties with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin once the next general election is called. The party unexpectedly returned to power in March last year after Muhyiddin secured a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.

