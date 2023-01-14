(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is set to keep his party’s top job for another term, a move that will strengthen the position of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s coalition government.

Delegates at the United Malays National Organisation’s annual general assembly on Saturday approved a motion to prevent anyone from contesting the party’s top two posts during internal leadership polls due by May. UMNO secretary-general Ahmad Maslan told a media briefing in Kuala Lumpur that about 90% supported the move.

The decision buttresses Malaysia’s newfound political stability ahead of several state elections due this year. Anwar’s government relies on support from Zahid, who threw UMNO’s weight behind its long-time rival after the Nov. 19 general election resulted in a hung parliament.

“The no contest motion can definitely prevent further cracks in the party, and give Zahid the space to nominate his loyalists in the upcoming six state elections,” said Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar, a political science lecturer at the International Islamic University of Malaysia. “It would also reinforce Anwar’s position as PM.”

After decades of unbroken rule, UMNO and the wider Barisan Nasional coalition it leads has declined in popularity amid infighting and corruption scandals — Zahid himself faces graft charges in court — that culminated in its worst electoral showing in November, with Barisan Nasional winning just 30 of the 222 parliament seats.

Anwar’s coalition is now considering working with UMNO in the state elections. While the local polls would have no direct bearing on the composition of parliament, they will be a measure of the new government’s popularity among the public.

Vote For Stability

Several leaders at the four-day UMNO assembly backed the no-contest motion, citing the need to maintain stability. Malaysia has been rocked by years of political volatility since Mahathir Mohamad abruptly stepped down as prime minister in 2020, just 22 months after taking power. Since his resignation, the country has seen three different prime ministers.

“After a turbulent four years, we have now formed the government with several parties,” said UMNO delegate Hamizan Hasan from Perlis state in a speech earlier Saturday. “In order for the government to be stable, UMNO must be stable. And to do that the best way is for no contests for the top two posts.”

Zahid received support from the women’s wings, with chief Zahida Zarik Khan saying the leadership wasn’t to blame for the party’s defeat in the Nov. 19 general election. “No matter how many times they lose the elections, our rivals have never sought to remove their leaders,” said Zahida on Thursday.

Still, the decision to ring-fence the top two posts may hinder efforts to reform the party, according to Tunku Mohar, the political analyst. “The leadership could not really gauge the sentiment of the grassroots in the absence of election to the top positions,” he said.

