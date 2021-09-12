(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s government and opposition will sign a memorandum on Monday to work together to strengthen the political stability to fight the pandemic, both sides said in a statement.

The bi-partisanship cooperation aims to improve the administration of government, with a focus on enhancing the role of the parliament, according to the statement. The contents of the memorandum will be announced publicly in the interests of transparency.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob last week proposed an overhaul of rules involving the administration of government and lawmakers, including a ban on party-hopping and limiting the premier’s term to 10 years.

