Malaysian Imports Just Slumped by the Most in a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian imports fell by the most since 2009 in August as demand for capital goods waned, suggesting the nation’s economic growth will cool in the months ahead.

Imports slid 12.5% in August from a year ago, trailing the 8% drop forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey, according to official data released Friday. Exports shrank 0.8%, missing analysts’ estimates for a 2.7% gain.

The data could signal that the U.S.-China trade war is taking a mounting toll on Malaysia’s economy. Second-quarter growth accelerated to 4.9% from a year earlier, the quickest pace in more than a year, but economists have warned that rising global risks will weigh on exports and consumption for the rest of the year.

Key Insights

Imports of capital goods, a barometer of economic activity, slumped 31% in August due to lower purchases of machinery parts and mechanical appliances. Imports of consumption goods fell 12.8%

Agriculture exports climbed 13%, led by palm oil as China doubled its purchases of the commodity

Malaysia is expected to unveil an expansionary budget on Oct. 11 to counter the fallout from the trade war, with growth forecast to slow to 4.3% in 2020 from a projected 4.5% this year

