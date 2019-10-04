Oct 4, 2019
Malaysian Imports Just Slumped by the Most in a Decade
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian imports fell by the most since 2009 in August as demand for capital goods waned, suggesting the nation’s economic growth will cool in the months ahead.
Imports slid 12.5% in August from a year ago, trailing the 8% drop forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey, according to official data released Friday. Exports shrank 0.8%, missing analysts’ estimates for a 2.7% gain.
The data could signal that the U.S.-China trade war is taking a mounting toll on Malaysia’s economy. Second-quarter growth accelerated to 4.9% from a year earlier, the quickest pace in more than a year, but economists have warned that rising global risks will weigh on exports and consumption for the rest of the year.
Key Insights
- Imports of capital goods, a barometer of economic activity, slumped 31% in August due to lower purchases of machinery parts and mechanical appliances. Imports of consumption goods fell 12.8%
- Agriculture exports climbed 13%, led by palm oil as China doubled its purchases of the commodity
- Malaysia is expected to unveil an expansionary budget on Oct. 11 to counter the fallout from the trade war, with growth forecast to slow to 4.3% in 2020 from a projected 4.5% this year
