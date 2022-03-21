(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Communication Ministry has proposed to the government that crypto currency such as bitcoin be adopted as legal transfer, its deputy minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin told Parliament on Monday.

  • “We hope the government can allow this,” Zahidi said. “We are trying to see how we can legalize this so that we can develop youth participation in crypto and assist them.”
  • Crypto currency falls under the purview of the country’s central bank and Securities Commission, he added
