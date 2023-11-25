5h ago
Malaysian Opposition Leader Scraps Plan to Step Down From Party
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian opposition leader Muhyiddin Yassin said he will stand in elections for his party’s presidency in upcoming internal polls, reversing a decision he made the previous day to step down from the role.
The former prime minister told his Bersatu party Saturday he had changed his mind after his wife urged him to “stay another term” and not disappoint his colleagues. This was after Bersatu’s top leaders on Friday rejected Muhyiddin’s initial decision to relinquish the position.
Muhyiddin heads the wider Malay-majority opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional, which made significant inroads into the ruling coalition’s majority during provincial polls in August, as well as in last year’s nationwide vote. His absence from the party leadership could potentially risk weakening opposition to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Read more: Malaysia’s Anwar Faces Hard Choices as Popularity Dips
“Because of the kind wishes of party members and fellow party leaders, I have decided to offer myself to contest for the party presidency when the time comes,” Muhyiddin said in his speech at the Bersatu annual general meeting Saturday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:52
Declining prices shift Canadian views of homes as investments
-
7:20
How will the Canada 'mortgage charter' impact homeowners, bank earnings?
-
17:43
Here are the key takeaways from Canada's budget update
-
4:50
'A long time coming': Ottawa looks at requiring corporate climate disclosures
-
17:43
Rona Ambrose: Fiscal update 'very concerning' for Canadians
-
3:20
Business leaders 'disappointed' with fiscal update details