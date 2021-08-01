(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian opposition lawmakers plan to gather at the parliament building in Kuala Lumpur, after officials postponed the day’s sitting indefinitely to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the house.

Authorities beefed up security in the hours ahead of the planned gathering, with increased police presence and roadblocks at the main entrances to the building, Astro Awani reported. With the main road cordoned off, opposition lawmakers began assembling by a field about a mile away and said they intend to march on foot to the building.

“Was on my way to parliament but all the main roads are blocked. I even tried the back roads. Looks like this back door government has even locked parliament’s back door,” People’s Justice Party lawmaker Wong Chen wrote on Twitter.

Malaysia’s parliament sat for the first time this year last week, but was suspended again shortly after the king on Thursday publicly rebuked a government minister for misleading the house on the status of emergency laws. Health-Director General on Sunday said the building was at high-risk of a spread in infections after the discovery of positive cases last week.

The opposition, which has filed a motion of no-confidence against Muhyiddin, said the Covid risk is an “excuse” to adjourn Monday’s sitting. Health groups have said parliament can still function if virus protocols are followed.

The five-day session that was initially scheduled to end today was meant to provide lawmakers a chance to grill Muhyiddin over his government’s handling of the pandemic. Public anger against him has risen as new Covid cases have more than tripled to a record since the emergency was imposed in January.

Hundreds of protesters, largely dressed in black, gathered in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday calling for the resignation of Muhyiddin, a full parliamentary session and an automatic loan moratorium for all.

