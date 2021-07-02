(Bloomberg) -- Malaysian opposition leaders have urged all 220 MPs to head to parliament on July 19 if Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin remains silent on reopening the legislative assembly.

Muhyiddin has until Monday to make an announcement on the matter, Anwar Ibrahim, Mohamad Sabu and Lim Guan Eng said in a statement on Friday. The ultimatum comes days after the two house speakers said the king wished parliament to reconvene before Aug 1.

“If the prime minister and his ministers insist on their treason toward His Majesty and the Malay rulers, then they are responsible for triggering a constitutional crisis,” they said. The trio lead Pakatan Harapan, or the Alliance of Hope coalition, which is the main opposition bloc in parliament.

Daily Covid cases have doubled since Muhyiddin announced a state of emergency in January to control the spread of the outbreak, sparking public anger. The emergency allowed him to suspend parliament all year and enact laws without legislative approval. That also meant no snap polls could be called during that period.

The two parliament speakers said on Wednesday they were prepared to follow through with the king’s wishes and had briefed Muhyiddin on the matter. The prime minister was hospitalized that same day after a bout of diarrhea.

