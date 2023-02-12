(Bloomberg) -- The daughter of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will take a role in a finance ministry committee, and step down from her position as a senior adviser to her father, The Star newspaper reported.

Nurul Izzah will no longer serve as Anwar’s senior adviser on economics and finance, and will instead co-head the secretariat for an advisory committee to the finance minister, the report said, citing a statement. Anwar also holds the position of finance minister.

Her appointment as Anwar’s adviser since Jan. 3 sparked criticism from various parties of nepotism and raised concerns that more capable people were denied the chance to help steer the nation through an economic downturn.

Anwar defended her appointment in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this month. He said that Nurul Izzah was not being paid for the job and she was qualified for the role.

