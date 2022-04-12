(Bloomberg) -- The Sultan of Malaysia’s richest state has purchased a painting of apes and frogs filling the benches of the country’s parliament, amid the government’s repeated delays over a proposed anti-hopping legislation.

In the painting, dozens of apes -- including orangutans, baboons, and chimpanzees -- are shrieking, yawning and stretching along the rows of seats on both sides of the legislative assembly. Scattered among them are several frogs.

The ruler of Selangor state, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, was immediately taken by the painting when he saw it, and had it hung in his private study room, according to the Instagram post by his office on Tuesday.

Two of the photos on Instagram depicted the monarch standing beside the artwork for scale -- the painting, frame included, was slightly taller than his shoulders. “One day, His Highness hopes to auction off the painting, with the proceeds going toward charity,” read the accompanying caption.

The post came a day after Malaysia’s parliament met for a special sitting to debate on amendments to the constitution that would have facilitated a future anti-defection law. The proposed bill was due to be tabled in parliament in March, but has been deferred twice and no new date has been set.

Malaysia Defers Anti-Hopping Bill Amid Reports of Further Review

Thirty-nine of Malaysia’s 222 lawmakers have switched parties since the last general election in 2018, and the country has seen three different prime ministers in the same period. “This is a clear sign that the democracy in our country is unhealthy and at a worrying level,” Parliament and Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Monday.

The Selangor Sultan is one of the nine Malay rulers of Malaysia’s states. They take turns to assume the position of King every five years and have become increasingly vocal about the politics of the country in recent years.

