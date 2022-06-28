(Bloomberg) -- Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell’s audio company, Pushkin Industries, is teaming up with the independent entertainment studio A24 to adapt its works for films and TV.

Under the deal, A24 will get a first look at audiobooks and podcasts and pay an undisclosed sum that’ll be put toward paying the first dedicated development executive at Pushkin, the companies announced Tuesday. Meghna Rao, formerly of Topic Studios, will start in that role on July 5.

With a new potential revenue source for its work, Pushkin will be able to explore formats it previously shied away from because of their limited potential for ad support in the podcasting world. A24, the studio behind the quirky 2022 hit film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” gets a new source of intellectual property.

“We are reevaluating a little bit more what could work,” Jon Schnaars, Pushkin’s chief business officer, said in an interview.

Gladwell, Pushkin’s co-founder and president, and Jacob Weisberg, co-founder and chief executive officer, will serve as executive producers on projects created through the deal. The first will be a documentary series based on Gladwell’s 2021 book, “Bomber Mafia,” about warplanes used in World War II.

The agreement has been years in the making, according to Schnaars, with conversations getting more formal only recently.

It’s “a good creative match,” he said, adding that Pushkin has focused on succeeding in the audio-only format since its founding in 2018 and had considered film and TV as an area to invest in at some point.

“This is just a safer, cleaner way for us,” Schnaars said.

A24 currently releases one periodic, self-titled podcast, though Schnaars says the deal could work both ways, with Pushkin helping the team launch new programs.

Pushkin’s current slate of podcasts and audiobooks includes “The Netanyahus,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction this year, as well as “Broken Record,” a podcast featuring Rick Rubin, a co-founder of the Def Jam record label.

