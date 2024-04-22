(Bloomberg) -- Maldives’ ruling People’s National Congress party won an absolute majority in parliament in elections held Sunday, giving President Mohamed Muizzu’s pro-China policies a boost.

President Muizzu’s party won 71 seats seats in 93-member parliament or Majlis, reported The Edition a local news platform, Monday. The main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party, won 12 seats.

Muizzu won the presidential vote last year on a campaign to reduce India’s influence in the island. The president moved soon after taking office to demand the removal of Indian troops stationed on one of the country’s islets. New Delhi has agreed to withdraw its troops, who operate radars and aircraft, from the island nation by May 10.

Beijing, in the meantime, upgraded its diplomatic ties with the Maldives to a “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” during Muizzu’s five-day visit to China in January. China agreed to provide free military assistance to the Maldives and President Xi Jinping said China will seek to boost direct flights to the island nation. The two countries also agreed to increase cooperation in areas of trade, investment, agriculture and others.

