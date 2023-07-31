(Bloomberg) -- The military leadership of Mali and Burkina Faso warned that any military intervention against Niger would also amount to a declaration of war against the West African nations.

An operation in Niger would have “disastrous consequences” for Niger and risk destabilizing the whole region, government spokesmen for Mali and Burkina Faso said in a joint statement Monday.

The statement comes after West Africa’s regional bloc, Ecowas, warned it may use force to remove the military leader of a July 26 coup in Niger.

Mali and Burkina Faso are deeply surprised to see that West African leaders are prepared to use force to “restore constitutional order in a sovereign country,” while they were unwilling to assist in the fight against Islamist insurgents, spokesmen for the ruling juntas said in the statement.

Mali’s junta leader Col. Assimi Goita ousted ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar in August 2020. Col. Ibrahim Traore came to power in October 2022 in Burkina Faso’s second coup in only six months.

