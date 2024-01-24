(Bloomberg) -- Mali continued search Wednesday, for casualties from a collapsed illegal gold mine, where more than 80 dead bodies have been recovered.

A tunnel at an artisanal gold mine site in the Kangaba district in the country’s south-west, collapsed Friday, burying dozens, Mambi Keita, a local councillor said by phone. Rescuers are searching for trapped miners, he said.

Illegal gold mining activity has surged in the West African nation, accounting for six metric tons of the country’s 66.2 tons production in 2022, according to the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Water.

