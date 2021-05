Mali Ex-President, Premier Are Freed by Military, AFP Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Malian soldiers freed Bah N’Daw and Moctar Ouane, who resigned on Wednesday as president and prime minister two days after being detained.

N’Daw and Ouane were freed in the early hours of Thursday morning, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a military official it didn’t identify.

READ: Mali President Resigns After Second Military Coup in a Year

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.