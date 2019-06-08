(Bloomberg) -- Mali adopted a law to extend the mandate of the National Assembly until May 2020, the government said in a statement following an extraordinary cabinet meeting Friday.

The bill allows the government to secure “optimal conditions” for well-organised legislative elections, according to the statement, which said a transparent vote isn’t currently possible due to the “political and security situation.”

Legislative elections were initially scheduled for Oct. 28, 2018 and then delayed several times. The current mandate of parliament ends on June 30.

