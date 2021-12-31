(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s state prosecutor on Thursday charged six people, including former Prime Minister Boubou Cisse, of planning a coup against the interim government.

The alleged crimes include attempts to destabilize and disrupt the current regime, according to a statement by the state prosecutor. Cisse, who hasn’t been detained, denied the allegations in a statement on Dec. 22. His lawyers will file charges regarding his treatment, including a violent arrest attempt, according to a statement on Thursday.

Mali is experiencing a period of political instability following an Aug. 18 military coup that overthrew former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. The military junta has since agreed to form a civilian-led interim government. Elections are scheduled for 2022.

The country is also struggling to contain a sprawling Islamist insurgency that has spread into neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso.

