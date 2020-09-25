(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s junta handed over power to a retired officer in a bid to convince the nation’s neighbors to lift sanctions put in place to protest an Aug. 18 coup, but more is needed to get them lifted, the regional bloc that imposed them has said.

Bah N’Daw was sworn in Friday as the interim president of the West African nation that’s seeking to restore democratic order after President Ibrahim Keita was overthrown by a group of junior army officers. The junta’s leader, Col. Assimi Goita, takes over as interim vice president, responsible for defense, until the country holds elections.

“Mali is shaken and humiliated,” N’Daw, a retired officer who briefly served as Keita’s defense minister from May 2014, said at his swearing-in ceremony in the capital, Bamako. “The country’s now facing a very difficult period.”

The new leadership faces the uphill task of preparing elections within 18 months, the timeline imposed by the Economic Community of West African States. The 15-member bloc has taken a hard line against Mali since the putsch, shutting its borders and halting financial flows.

Those sanctions will remain until a civilian prime minister is named, its envoy and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said in Bamako Friday. The transition charter also needs to state that the vice president cannot take over from the president, he said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.