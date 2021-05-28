(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s military Vice President Assimi Goita is taking over as president of the transitional government, the constitutional court said in a statement on Friday.

Goita will resume the functions of president for the duration of the transition, according to the statement.

Interim President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were meant to oversee preparations for elections after an Aug. 18 coup, resigned Wednesday while in military detention. The ousted leaders were freed in the early hours Thursday after United Nations, U.S. and regional authorities called for their immediate release.

Political upheaval is rocking Africa’s third-biggest gold producer, which is still reeling from the overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, and threatens to further destabilize a nation that’s a linchpin in an international effort to contain a mushrooming insurgency by Islamist militants in the Sahel region.

