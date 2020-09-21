(Bloomberg) --

Mali’s junta appointed retired army Colonel Bah N’daw as the nation’s transitional leader, a month after seizing power in a military coup.

Junta leader Assimi Goita will assume the role of vice president, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People said in a statement on its Facebook page Monday.

N’daw, a former defense minister, will govern Mali for a maximum of 18 months, according to a political charter for the transition negotiated between the junta and political and civil society leaders earlier this month.

