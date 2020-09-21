42m ago
Mali Junta Names Retired Army Officer as Transitional President
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Mali’s junta appointed retired army Colonel Bah N’daw as the nation’s transitional leader, a month after seizing power in a military coup.
Junta leader Assimi Goita will assume the role of vice president, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People said in a statement on its Facebook page Monday.
N’daw, a former defense minister, will govern Mali for a maximum of 18 months, according to a political charter for the transition negotiated between the junta and political and civil society leaders earlier this month.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.