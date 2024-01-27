(Bloomberg) -- Mali’s military leadership prepared to embark on new national peace and reconciliation talks only days after ending a landmark peace deal with Tuareg separatist rebels and accusing mediator Algeria of meddling in its affairs.

It wasn’t immediately clear who would be involved in the talks, according to a presidential decree outlining the preparations.

Mali ended a 2015 peace agreement that sought to end a decade-long armed rebellion with northern separatists this week and accused mediator Algeria of interference, deepening diplomatic tensions with its northern neighbor. Algeria, which shares a 1,300 kilometer (800 miles) border with Mali, said the rupture of the peace agreement put regional security at risk.

The fallout between the two nations risks further destabilizing West Africa’s Sahel region, which is contending with a mushrooming Islamist insurgency and a series of coups in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

