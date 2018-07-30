(Bloomberg) -- The Malian opposition coalition, which backed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s strongest rival in Sunday’s first round of a presidential poll, said it will accept the outcome even as disruptions prevented some voters from casting their ballots.

While the vote proceeded on time and peacefully across most of the country, gunmen burned ballots and threatened voters and staff at some stations in the center and north. Voting was canceled or disrupted in 644 out of about 23,000 polling stations, according to a statement from the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization.

“Even though the elections weren’t very well-organized or secured, as we saw in the 640 polling stations where people weren’t able to vote, we have decided to accept the result and started preparing for the second round,” Nouhoum Togo, a spokesman for parties backing Soumaila Cisse, said by phone. Keita and Cisse are contesting the poll with 22 other candidates.

Cisse, 68, is a former finance minister who campaigned with the help of Youssouf “Ras Bath” Bathily, the leader of a citizen’s movement that mobilized tens of thousands of young people in protests last year. Keita asked voters for a second five-year term in a country that is the front line in a regional war against jihadists, whose bombings and hit-and-run attacks are growing more sophisticated by the month.

The counting of ballots is underway with first results expected by Tuesday. Candidates need 50 percent plus one vote to avoid a run-off due Aug. 12.

