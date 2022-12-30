(Bloomberg) -- A Malian court on Friday sentenced 46 soldiers from Ivory Coast to 20 years imprisonment over an alleged coup attempt, defying warnings of sanctions from West African leaders.

The soldiers were convicted of trying to undermine state security and carrying and transporting arms in an attempt to disturb public order through “intimidation or terror,” Attorney General Ladji Sara said in an emailed statement.

Mali accused the Ivorian soldiers of being mercenaries when they arrived in Bamako, the capital, on July 10. Ivory Coast said the soldiers were part of a support force to the 13,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission operating in the country. A UN spokesman, who confirmed the soldiers were in Mali to assist the mission, was expelled by Mali.

Three women soldiers, who have since been released, were sentenced to death in absentia and ordered to pay a 10 million CFA francs ($15,245) fine, according to the statement.

The West African regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, or Ecowas, on Dec. 4 set a deadline of Jan. 1 for Mali to release the remaining soldiers or risk sanctions.

