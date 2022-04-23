(Bloomberg) -- Mali is investigating the discovery of a dozen bodies near an army camp in the country’s North amid French army claims that Russian mercenaries backing the government staged the burials as part of a smear campaign against its troops.

The remains were found “in a state of advanced decomposition” in the village of Gossi in northern Mali where French soldiers withdrew from a base this week, Colonel Souleymane Dembele, a Malian army spokesman, said in a statement.

Drone footage, released by the French army on Friday, showed a group of men in army fatigues shoveling sand over a dozen bodies about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) east of the Gossi base.

The soldiers in the video are believed to be from the Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, a French army officer told the Associated Press. Twitter accounts supporting Russia, or fake accounts set up by Wagner Group, have carried pictures of the bodies and blamed the French for the killings, the officer told AP.

The French troops left Gossi on Tuesday, handing over the base to Malian troops. The drone video of the burials was captured Thursday morning, a French army spokesman said by text message.

Wagner deployed last year in Mali with the support of the government, according to French and U.S. officials. Mali denies any deployment of mercenaries and says they are Russian military instructors.

Putin Confidant

The financier behind Wagner is believed to be Yevgeny Prigozhin, a confidant of President Vladimir Putin, according to the U.S. Treasury, which says the group is active in Ukraine and African nations including Libya, Sudan and the Central African Republic. Prigozhin has long denied any links to Wagner. Concord, a St. Petersburg company run by Prigozhin, declined to comment. .

French troops entered Mali in 2013 under then-President Francois Hollande to stop al-Qaeda-linked militants from advancing toward the capital, Bamako. France is preparing to withdraw its forces amid deteriorating ties with the government there after a coup in 2020. UN Probes Allegations of Russian Mercenary Rights Abuses in Mali

In March, Human Rights Watch reported that Malian forces operating alongside alleged Russian fighters killed at least 300 civilians in the village of Moura, in central Mali, according to residents there. Mali’s army said it killed 203 militants in an operation against Islamist insurgents.

